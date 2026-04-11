From CCTV monitoring to creche facilities: Foreign delegates praise India’s poll system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam attracted global attention, with 38 delegates from 22 countries observing the electoral process firsthand under its International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2026.

In a statement, the poll panel said the visiting delegates witnessed what they described as the “scale, precision and vibrancy” of India’s elections, and lauded the conduct of polling, high voter turnout and the logistical arrangements put in place by the Commission.

Describing the experience, Croatian delegate Branimir Farkas termed Indian elections “a true festival of democracy,” adding that the enthusiasm of voters was particularly striking. “We can only learn from this process. It is a huge exercise, and it is done very well,” he was quoted as saying.

The two-day visit, held on April 8 and 9, covered Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Delegates began their programme at dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the movement of polling personnel and election materials, supported by standard operating procedures and coordinated logistics systems.

They also interacted with Chief Electoral Officers and State Police Nodal Officers to understand overall election management and security arrangements. At CEO offices, they visited CCTV control rooms overseeing 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations, which they described as a “strong pillar of transparency.”

On polling day, the delegation observed mock polls before visiting polling stations across the three regions to witness voting in real time.