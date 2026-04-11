Ghaziabad set for huge transformation with Rs 2,200 crore mega project

LUCKNOW: Ghaziabad, popularly known as the gateway to Uttar Pradesh, is set for a major transformation as the state government has approved an International Cricket Stadium and Aerocity Project worth Rs 2,200 crore in the district.
As a result, the western UP is poised to get its first international cricket stadium. The project will also become a part of a large-scale integrated urban development model, positioning Ghaziabad as a major tourism hub in the State.
As per the state government officials, the project, besides generating employment opportunities for lakhs of people, could prove to be a turning point for the economy of Uttar Pradesh.
"Significantly, the foundation stone of this ambitious project is likely to be laid soon, bringing a long-pending plan close to implementation," said the state government officials.
The official sources claimed that the project would transform Ghaziabad into a major centre for sports, tourism, and high-tech urban development.
An International Convention Centre will also be a key attraction of the project.
According to Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice-Chairman Nand Kishore Kalal, under the proposed plan in Rajnagar Extension (Morti area), the International Cricket Stadium will be developed on 37 acres at a cost of about Rs 400 crore.
Around it, an Aerocity township will be built over an area of 380 acres with an estimated investment of about Rs 1,800 crore.
Together, these will form an integrated urban hub where sports, business, tourism, and modern lifestyle will develop in a coordinated manner.
The blueprint of this project was prepared in 2014-15, but it did not witness any real progress.
Development during that period did not move at the expected pace, and Ghaziabad could not achieve recognition according to its potential. "The facilities at the proposed stadium will match international standards," said the official sources.
“It will have seating capacity for more than 30,000 people, along with a modern media centre and high-tech lighting system, bringing it in line with international standards. With its completion, western Uttar Pradesh will get the opportunity to host major international cricket matches for the first time. On the other hand, the proposed Aerocity would be the biggest strength of the project," GDA V-C said.
“It will include large hotels, luxury resorts, shopping malls, retail zones, high-tech business hubs, office spaces and entertainment centres. Due to its proximity to the airport, the area will become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists and investors,” he added.
“The project is not limited to just a stadium or township; it is being developed as a new urban model. It will include a sports academy, smart residential complexes, green spaces, and outdoor sports facilities, making the area a comprehensive destination for living, working, and recreation,” he said.
Having secured the GDA board approval, the project will now be developed under a joint venture model with the UP Cricket Association.
"All facilities are being designed according to global standards so that the project can become a major centre for investment and development in the future", said the officials concerned.