Ghaziabad set for huge transformation with Rs 2,200 crore mega project

LUCKNOW: Ghaziabad, popularly known as the gateway to Uttar Pradesh, is set for a major transformation as the state government has approved an International Cricket Stadium and Aerocity Project worth Rs 2,200 crore in the district.

As a result, the western UP is poised to get its first international cricket stadium. The project will also become a part of a large-scale integrated urban development model, positioning Ghaziabad as a major tourism hub in the State.

As per the state government officials, the project, besides generating employment opportunities for lakhs of people, could prove to be a turning point for the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

"Significantly, the foundation stone of this ambitious project is likely to be laid soon, bringing a long-pending plan close to implementation," said the state government officials.

The official sources claimed that the project would transform Ghaziabad into a major centre for sports, tourism, and high-tech urban development.

An International Convention Centre will also be a key attraction of the project.