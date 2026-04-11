Harivansh nominated for 3rd term in Upper House by President, takes oath

NEW DELHI: In a sudden development amid ongoing speculation over his continuation, Rajya Sabha’s outgoing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was nominated to the House by President Droupadi Murmu late on Thursday evening.

With this nomination under the President’s quota against a vacancy that arose following the retirement of a former CJI as the member of the House, Harivansh will serve a third consecutive term as a member of the Upper House. His second term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired on April 9.

Hours after being nominated, Harivansh took an oath as a member of the Upper House on Friday. He was sworn in by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, taking the oath in Hindi. His nomination followed a vacancy created by the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur were present during the oath-taking ceremony.