India’s seafood exports jump 10 pc to Rs 68,000 crore amid US tariff challenges

India has recorded an approximately 10 per cent increase in seafood exports, reaching around ₹68,000 crore this year despite tariff challenges imposed by the United States, the country’s largest seafood market.
The exports grew from ₹62,000 crore last year, marking a net increase of about ₹6,000 crore, reflecting the government’s efforts to explore alternative markets following the tariff imposition.
During the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026 in New Delhi, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, encouraged exporters to maintain the momentum by diversifying markets and products.
"Despite global uncertainties, India’s seafood exports have shown robust growth, primarily driven by strong performance in non-U.S. markets," Singh stated.
He emphasised the need for continued market and product diversification and highlighted the importance of adhering to strict regulatory compliance, including antibiotic bans and enhanced traceability systems.
Referring to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Rules, Singh noted that the framework is being implemented through Access Passes, with priority given to cooperative societies to promote inclusive growth.
"India aims to scale up value-added seafood exports and tap into marine potential from the EEZ and high seas," Singh added.
Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of the Department of Fisheries, highlighted the government’s efforts, stating that they have yielded positive results.
"In addition to the strategies formulated in coordination with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the Export Inspection Council (EIC), and the Department of Commerce, the government has engaged diplomatically with ambassadors from nearly forty countries, receiving encouraging responses," said Likhi.
He further called for improvements in onboard handling, robust cold chain infrastructure, better packaging, value addition, and the exploration of alternative markets to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen the export ecosystem.
Exporters were encouraged to work towards achieving a ₹1 lakh crore export target and adopt an open market approach, with assurance of support from institutions such as the EIC, NCDC, NABARD, and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. India is also planning to invest in areas such as sea cage culture, pearl farming, and deep sea fishing vessels.
India’s seafood exports have shown sustained growth, expanding at an average annual rate of 7 per cent over the past 11 years. Marine product exports have more than doubled during this period, increasing from ₹30,213 crore in 2013–14 to ₹62,408 crore in 2024–25, largely driven by shrimp exports valued at ₹43,334 crore.
India exports over 350 varieties of seafood products to nearly 130 global markets. The United States accounted for 36.42 per cent of the total export value in 2024–25, followed by China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East, while other markets collectively accounted for about 9 per cent.