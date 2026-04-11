India’s seafood exports jump 10 pc to Rs 68,000 crore amid US tariff challenges

India has recorded an approximately 10 per cent increase in seafood exports, reaching around ₹68,000 crore this year despite tariff challenges imposed by the United States, the country’s largest seafood market.

The exports grew from ₹62,000 crore last year, marking a net increase of about ₹6,000 crore, reflecting the government’s efforts to explore alternative markets following the tariff imposition.

During the Seafood Exporters Meet 2026 in New Delhi, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, encouraged exporters to maintain the momentum by diversifying markets and products.

"Despite global uncertainties, India’s seafood exports have shown robust growth, primarily driven by strong performance in non-U.S. markets," Singh stated.

He emphasised the need for continued market and product diversification and highlighted the importance of adhering to strict regulatory compliance, including antibiotic bans and enhanced traceability systems.

Referring to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Rules, Singh noted that the framework is being implemented through Access Passes, with priority given to cooperative societies to promote inclusive growth.

"India aims to scale up value-added seafood exports and tap into marine potential from the EEZ and high seas," Singh added.