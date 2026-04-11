J&K Governor leads padayatra against drug menace, calls for holistic approach of government

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched a padyatra from the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu under the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' campaign to fight the drug menace in the Union Territory.

Leading thousands in the march that commenced from the heart of Jammu, Sinha said the administration is committed to a coordinated and sustained campaign, bringing together all departments and stakeholders to effectively tackle the social evil and safeguard the youth across the Union Territory.

"Today, launched the historic mass movement for a drug-free J-K from M A Stadium in Jammu. We have given voice to a resolve that will reach every village, town, city, home, and heartbeat in UT, fulfilling the pledge of a drug-free region," the Lt Governor said.

He said the next three months are pivotal, with the campaign advancing in six clear phases -- awareness intensive drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation and evaluation.

"We will move forward with a whole-of-government approach to rid J&K of the drug menace," the Lt Governor said.

He said the drug-free J-K campaign demands not just sympathy but collective action because it is not an individual plight but a collective crisis, not one family's tragedy but a challenge to us all.

"Together, with unwavering resolve, we will fight and defeat the scourge of drug abuse," he said.

Taking a pledge, Sinha asserted that the administration is resolute in ensuring that no youth, family or aspiration is allowed to fall into the dark abyss of addiction.

"I firmly believe that drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files, but behind each lies a vivid story, a family's struggle and agony," he said.

The padyatra passed through Dogra Chowk, Vivekanand Chowk, Raghunath Bazaar and City Chowk, before culminating at Parade Ground, covering nearly two kilometres, with participants carrying the tricolour and raising slogans against drug abuse.