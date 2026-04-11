Kolkata Diary: Campus events under scanner as JU tightens noise rules, mandates undertaking

Siliguri mayor releases nine-point pledge

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation Gautam Deb, who has been pitted from the Siliguri Assembly seat in Darjeeling district, on Thursday released a nine-point pledge. He also made it conditional that all promises would be materialised if he wins the election. The promises include major infrastructural development plans, like the construction of an elevated bridge from Sevoke Road to Surya Sen Park, parallel to Hill Cart Road, the upgradation of the Kanchenjunga Stadium to develop it into a sports village of international standards, and a cricket stadium.

ED summons minister Sujit Bose again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday yet again summoned two TMC ministers, Sujit Bose and Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the alleged municipal service recruitment scam ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. According to sources in the ED probing the scam, the central investigating agency may take legal actions against the two ministers if they fail to appear before the agency. This is the third time the agency has issued notices to them to face interrogations at the CGO complex in Salt Lake City. The ruling party has fielded Bose and Ghosh from the Bidhannagar and Madhyam assembly seats.