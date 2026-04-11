Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's chopper lands in parking area in Purandar, no casualty reported

MUMBAI: The aircraft carrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal made an emergency landing on the vehicle parking area in Pune’s Purandar area instead of the designated landing area.

However, no causality was reported. The minister and his staff are reportedly safe. Bhujbal on Saturday left Mumbai for Pune to attend the social reformer Jyotiba Phule’s birthday anniversary at Phule Wada in Pune.

The police are investigating whether it was a technical snag or a judgment error by the aircraft pilot.

This incident is significant in the context of the Ajit Pawar aircraft accident, where the pilot made a wrong judgment and crashed the aircraft at a different location, citing low visibility as a reason.

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar said that the incident is surprising, as how could the pilot land an aircraft in a vehicle parking area. Rohit Pawar asserted that with Chhagan Bhujbal being a senior minister, his safety is important, and there exists a lapse on the part of the pilot.

“Ajit Pawar lost his life due to the pilot's misjudgment. The incident raises the safety concerns of high-profile people,” Rohit Pawar pointed out.

Chhagan Bhujbal is yet to make a statement in this regard.