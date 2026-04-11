Most-wanted Haryana gangster Sahil Chauhan deported from Thailand; to be taken into STF custody in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: Most-wanted Haryana gangster Sahil Chauhan is being deported to India from Thailand. Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) will take him into custody.

Chauhan, who had been absconding for a long time, is accused of continuing criminal activities from Thailand. He is also reportedly wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to officials, he is expected to land in Delhi, where teams from the Gurugram and Ambala STF units will apprehend him. Chauhan is linked to the Gurugram-based Kaushal Chaudhary gang and is believed to have played a key role in running operations from abroad, making him a high-priority target for law enforcement agencies.

During his stay in Thailand, he allegedly orchestrated several serious crimes, including contract killings, extortion and involvement in gang wars.

Central agencies and the Haryana STF had been tracking his international movements. After confirming his presence in Thailand, local authorities detained him based on inputs shared by Indian agencies. The deportation process was completed following necessary legal procedures in Thailand.