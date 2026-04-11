Nation remembers Jyotiba Phule; Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi lead tributes

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday paid tribute to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, remembering his lifelong struggle for equality and social justice.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said Phule dedicated his life to safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities and fighting discrimination. He added that Phule’s ideals continue to guide the nation towards a more just and equitable society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage, describing Phule as a visionary who championed education, women’s rights, and the upliftment of the oppressed. Marking the beginning of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations, Modi said Phule’s thoughts remain a source of inspiration for societal progress.

The Prime Minister, along with President Droupadi Murmu, offered floral tributes at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament complex. Several other leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, also paid their respects.

Born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra’s Satara, Phule is widely regarded as a pioneering social reformer who worked relentlessly to dismantle caste barriers, expand access to education—particularly for women—and advance the cause of the oppressed.

(With inputs from ANI)