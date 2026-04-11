Om Birla hopeful of unanimous amendment to women’s quota bill

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the special session of Parliament on Women’s quota law, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that he was hopeful that the Women Reservation Act will be amended in the coming special sittings of the Parliament unanimously with the cooperation of all political parties.

Delivering the valedictory address at the conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region West Zone (Zone VII) in Goa, Birla said that greater participation of women would bring greater sensitivity to governance, making policymaking more people-centric and better aligned with societal needs. He added that women are playing leadership roles across sectors and are contributing a fresh and constructive perspective to governance and development.

Asked about the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, (Women Reservation Act), Birla said the law was the first to be passed in the new Parliament in September 2023 when all political parties had supported it and it was passed unanimously.

“Therefore, I am hopeful that the amendments to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ would be done in the Parliament with everyone’s cooperation unanimously,” he said.

The proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.