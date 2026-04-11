Punjab rolls out reward policy for informants, releases list of 28 most wanted criminals

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has released a list of 28 most wanted criminals and authorised police personnel to reward informants who provide credible information on gangsters and their networks under a new policy.

Under the project ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, the state government has approved sanction powers of up to Rs 1 lakh for Senior Superintendents of Police, Rs 1.5 lakh for Commissioners of Police, Range Inspectors General of Police or Deputy Inspectors General of Police, and Rs 2 lakh for Heads of Wings (Special DGPs or Additional DGPs), with amounts above Rs 2 lakh to be sanctioned by the Director General of Police. The sanctioned amount will be rewarded to informants only upon providing correct and genuine information. The project aims to increase public participation in helping the Punjab government and police make the state safer.

Additional DGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Pramod Ban said the state government has approved these sanction powers for designated police personnel.

“The information will be verified first, and informants will be rewarded as per the criteria. Their identity will not be disclosed at any level—police, public or government. The aim is to close all doors for criminals and gangsters operating in the state, and the government is determined to go to any extent to achieve this,” he said.

Information can be shared through the ‘Anti-Gangster Helpline’ at 9394693946.

Ban added that informants providing credible information leading to the arrest of wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and habitual offenders will be rewarded.

“Punjab Police will act on the leads provided. This project will strengthen the police network in curbing criminal activities. Information gathered will also be used to enhance ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ under Operation Prahaar,” he said.