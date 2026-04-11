Scientists in Kashmir successfully cultivate world’s costliest Gucchi mushroom

SRINAGAR: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has successfully cultivated Gucchi (Morchella), one of the world’s most expensive and rare wild mushrooms, under controlled greenhouse and open-field conditions. The achievement could redefine high-value farming in the region.

Known for its distinctive taste, medicinal properties and premium market value, Gucchi, scientifically called Morchella, has traditionally grown only in select forest ecosystems under highly specific environmental conditions. Its complex life cycle, dependence on precise moisture and temperature levels, and unpredictable natural growth have long made its cultivation a challenge for scientists.

The breakthrough at SKUAST-K was achieved by two research teams. Dr Tariq A Sofi and his PhD student Kamran Muneer from the Faculty of Horticulture successfully cultivated the mushroom under controlled greenhouse conditions, while Dr Vikas Gupta from the Faculty of Agriculture replicated the success in open-field environments.

The achievement marks a significant step toward making the cultivation process both adaptable and scalable. Gucchi is a highly valued gourmet mushroom sought after for its flavour and medicinal properties, commanding premium prices and making it one of the most lucrative non-timber forest products in the world. Its availability in J&K has been limited to a short seasonal window and dependent on natural growth in forests.