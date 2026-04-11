Tripura ready for TTAADC polls: Over 9.6 lakh voters to decide tomorrow

Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen on Saturday said all preparations are in place for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) General Election 2026, scheduled for April 12.

Sen said polling will be held across all 28 constituencies, with 1,257 polling stations set up across 16 subdivisions to ensure smooth voting.

A total of 9,62,547 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 4,81,959 men, 4,80,582 women and 6 transgender voters. The election will see 173 candidates in the fray — 165 men and 8 women.

Sen told ANI, “Total constituency 28. Total polling stations: 1,257. Total voters 9,62,547, in which male voters are 4,81,959, female 4,80,582 and 6 transgender voters. The total contesting candidates are 173, among which 165 are male, and 8 are female. The election will be held across 16 subdivisions tomorrow.”

Polling will begin on the morning of April 12, with the administration aiming to ensure a free, fair and peaceful process.

Earlier, a police officer said elaborate security arrangements have been made, with additional forces deployed in all 28 constituencies.

“Elections in 28 constituencies of the TTAADC will be held on 12 April. We have made elaborate police arrangements for this. TSR and Civil Police will be deployed at all polling stations... The central government has provided us with 24 companies of CAPF... 12 companies are of BSF, 10 of SSB, and two of CRPF. This additional force will be deployed in all 28 constituencies...,” Tripura DGP Anurag told ANI.

West Tripura District Magistrate and District Election Officer Vishal Kumar said all arrangements have been completed, with postal ballots concluded and commissioning of election materials underway.

Security forces are being mobilised in phases ahead of polling. Stressing the focus on law and order, Kumar said comprehensive measures are in place.

“We are making all necessary arrangements for law and order and security. Vehicle deployment has also been completed, and our teams are constantly in the field coordinating with officers at all levels,” he said.

He added that the situation remains under control and expressed confidence in a peaceful poll.

“The law and order situation is under control, and we are doing everything required for the election on the 12th. I hope that with the support of the people, we will be able to conduct a free and fair election,” he said.

The TTAADC polls are seen as significant in Tripura’s political landscape, with the administration working round the clock to ensure smooth conduct.

(With inputs from ANI)