UP final voter list at 13.39 crore after revision, over 2 crore names deleted

LUCKNOW: The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh has published the final voter list following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. It shows the number of voters in the state to be 13.39 crore.

Sharing the draft of final voter list on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that it had 2.05 crore voters less than the number of voters that existed in the official records when the SIR began.

There were 15.44 crore voters in the state records on October 27, 2025, when the first phase of the SIR exercise began, but it came down to 12.55 crore voters after the first phase of revision ended on January 6, 2026.

As per the final roll released on Friday, the state now has 7,30,71,061 male (54.54%), 6,09,09,525 female (45.46%) and 4,206 transgender voters. The number of first-time voters in age group of 18-19 years stands at 17,63,360, while the gender ratio is 834:1,000.

According to Rinwa, Uttar Pradesh registered a net increase of 84,28,767 voters in the final draft list from the first list released on January 6. This rise includes 42,27,902 additional male, 42,00,778 female, 87 third-gender and 14,29,379 first-time voters. The final list shows the gender ratio has marginally improved, Rinwa said.