Uttarakhand eyes major school calendar overhaul, plans to trim vacation

DEHRADUN: In a move aimed at streamlining the academic calendar and elevating educational standards, the Uttarakhand government is actively considering a reduction in summer and winter vacations for schools across the state.
This initiative, part of a broader restructuring effort within the education department, seeks to optimise instructional time. According to government sources, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has proposed cutting the current 48-day combined winter and summer vacation block to 32 days.
In exchange for the 16 lost days, authorities are deliberating a proposal to grant teachers 10 days of Earned Leave (EL). "We are currently reviewing every facet of the proposed modifications to the existing leave structure," confirmed Ravinath Raman, Secretary of School Education.
"The proposal was sent to the Finance Department for consultation, and we have since addressed the clarifications they sought. A final decision will be made following a thorough assessment."
Historically, teachers in the state have received limited leave compared to other government employees, who are entitled to 31 days of EL annually. The proposed change has garnered a guarded but positive response from teaching unions.
"If the government proceeds with this reduction in long-duration vacations and compensates us with the earned leave facility, the teaching community will fully welcome it," said Ramesh Painyuli, General Secretary of the Government Teachers' Union.
However, the education department’s recent policy shifts have not been without friction. The state government recently introduced a mandatory new timing for all schools, setting opening hours at 7.45 am for summer and 9.45 am for winter. This directive has drawn sharp criticism from educators, who argue that the policy ignores the state's challenging topography.
With students in remote, hilly regions often navigating dense forests, rivers, and rugged terrain to reach school, teachers fear that the new, strict timings could jeopardise student safety and increase exposure to wildlife encounters. "Considering the geographical challenges of Uttarakhand, where students traverse treacherous paths and remote locations daily to attend school, it would be prudent to continue with the previous academic schedule," said Satyendra Bhandari, Headmaster of Government Primary School, Kotalla, in Rudraprayag.