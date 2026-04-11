Uttarakhand eyes major school calendar overhaul, plans to trim vacation

DEHRADUN: In a move aimed at streamlining the academic calendar and elevating educational standards, the Uttarakhand government is actively considering a reduction in summer and winter vacations for schools across the state.

This initiative, part of a broader restructuring effort within the education department, seeks to optimise instructional time. According to government sources, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has proposed cutting the current 48-day combined winter and summer vacation block to 32 days.

In exchange for the 16 lost days, authorities are deliberating a proposal to grant teachers 10 days of Earned Leave (EL). "We are currently reviewing every facet of the proposed modifications to the existing leave structure," confirmed Ravinath Raman, Secretary of School Education.

"The proposal was sent to the Finance Department for consultation, and we have since addressed the clarifications they sought. A final decision will be made following a thorough assessment."