Vrindavan boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 11, four persons still missing

LUCKNOW: The death toll rose to 11 in the Vrindavan boat mishap on Saturday as one more body was retrieved near Deoraha Baba Ghat in the River Yamuna.

Over 250 divers are trying to locate four persons still missing in a 14-km stretch of the river on the second day.

Notably, a boat carrying around 37 persons, all from Ludhiana district in Punjab, had capsized in the midstream of the River Yamuna along Keshi Ghat, leaving 10 people dead in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon. Over 22 people were rescued.

The army was called in to join the search and rescue operations along with local police, NDRF and SDRF teams.

Meanwhile, the police detained the accused boatman and owner, Pappu Nishad, around 9 pm on Friday, six hours after the accident. He had taken the devotees from Jugal Ghat and fled after the incident.

Officials said the rescuers had not been able to locate the missing persons yet due to the strong river currents. They fear the bodies may be trapped under silt and sand.