159 candidates, five others held in Jharkhand paper leak case; BJP protests, demands re-exam

A total of 159 candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023, along with five others, were arrested on Sunday over an alleged paper leak, a senior official said.

The five main accused are part of a gang involved in irregularities in competitive examinations, he added.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) chairman Prashant Kumar said the arrests followed a tip-off to the Ranchi SSP about a large gathering of candidates at a building in Rargaon under Tamar police station limits.

"The students were provided four sets of question papers, which were claimed to be the questions of the JECC examination. The question papers provided in printed and digital formats were seized. Those, however, did not exactly match with the questions asked in the examination today," Kumar told reporters here.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused candidates were brought to the location by agents of the gang, at the rate of Rs 10-Rs 15 lakh per aspirant, to provide them with the exam questions and answers, according to a statement issued by the JSSC.

"These candidates had handed over their mobile phones and admit cards to the gang members to avoid being caught by the police. Some candidates had also issued bank cheques in the names of the gang members," it said.

The main accused has been an active member of the ‘Solver Paper Leak’ gang, it said.