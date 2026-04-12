57-day Amarnath Yatra to start from July 3

SRINAGAR: The annual Amarnath yatra will start from July 3 this year and will conclude on August 26. The pilgrimage is 57 days long.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the dates for the Amarnath yatra on Sunday in a post on X.

The yatra will simultaneously start from both the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and the shorter Baltal route in central Kashmir.

"The Pratham Puja will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima (June 29)," Sinha said.

According to LG, the advance registration for the yatra will begin on April 15 via both offline and online modes. This facility, he said, will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country.

The Lt Governor said Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) will be issued to every registered pilgrim and service provider.