BJP issues three-line whip ahead of special Parliament session on women’s reservation law

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in both Houses during a special sitting of Parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18.

The extended sitting, convened by the Government, is expected to take up key legislative business, including proposed amendments to the women’s reservation law.

According to party communication, “A Three-Line Whip being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026.”

The party emphasised strict compliance, stating: “All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all the three above mentioned dates.”

“Presence in the House is mandatory. No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House," it added.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared draft legislation aimed at operationalising the women’s reservation policy ahead of the 2029 general election.

The proposed amendments are also expected to provide for an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats, of which 273 would be reserved for women.

(With inputs from PTI)