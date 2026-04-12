Census 2027: Self-Enumeration option to launch for Chhattisgarh residents

RAIPUR: The first phase of the 2027 Census of India, focusing on House Listing and Housing Census, will be conducted across Chhattisgarh from May 1 to May 30, 2026, officials said.

The 30-day operation aims to gather comprehensive data on every residential and non-residential building, assessing its condition, usage, and available amenities.

Under the Digital India initiative, the government is introducing a self-enumeration option to enhance public convenience. Interested citizens can log into a designated online portal between April 16 and April 30, 2026, to record their family and housing details.

Families opting for self-enumeration will receive a unique ID, which they must keep secure and present to the designated enumerator during their field visit for verification and final submission.

During the first phase, enumerators will collect data on various parameters, including the type of construction (permanent, semi-permanent, or temporary), the building’s use, and the number of households residing within.

The survey will also document access to essential services such as drinking water, sanitation facilities, electricity, cooking fuel, and internet connectivity.

These insights are vital for shaping the nation’s socio-economic policies, urban and rural development projects, and infrastructure programs, officials added.

Authorised enumerators carrying official identification cards will visit every household to verify information. Residents who have already completed the online self-enumeration simply need to share their ID with the visiting official to complete the process.

The Directorate of Census Operations in Chhattisgarh has assured the public that all gathered information will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely for statistical purposes and policy formulation.

To ensure the smooth execution of this massive administrative exercise, control rooms are being established at district, state, and national levels, supported by senior-level monitoring and a dedicated helpline for grievance redressal.

Officials, who informed that the next phase of Population Enumeration is scheduled for February 2027, urged all citizens to cooperate actively with enumerators and provide accurate data, emphasising that these figures form the bedrock of effective resource allocation and inclusive national growth.

Providing truthful information is not only a civic duty but a necessary step in helping the government design more effective future welfare schemes.