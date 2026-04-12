Cybercrime helpline 1930 logs 3.24 crore calls in 2025, nearly one every second

NEW DELHI: India’s national cybercrime helpline 1930 recorded a massive surge in 2025, logging nearly 3.24 crore calls, almost one every second, highlighting a sharp rise in online fraud and scams, officials said.

Officials, however, also revealed that more than 9.42 lakh SIM cards were blocked during the year, as cybercriminals increasingly relied on fraudulent calls and messages to extract sensitive personal and financial information. The near-constant ringing of the helpline underscores the scale and urgency of the growing cyber threat in the country, they added.

Data from the past three years shows a steep and sustained increase in complaints. Calls to the helpline rose from 96.4 lakh in 2023 to 2.21 crore in 2024, before climbing further to 3.24 crore in 2025, the officials said.

While the year-on-year growth rate moderated from 130 percent in 2024 to 46.4 percent in 2025, the total number of complaints continued to expand significantly and these figures were also presented at a recent high-level review meeting of senior officials, they noted.

On a daily basis, the helpline handled an average of 88,976 calls in 2025, compared to 26,411 calls in 2023, which marked more than a threefold increase in just two years, the officials said, adding that the number, which is overseen by the central government, is operated by state police departments and serves as a critical interface for reporting cybercrime incidents.