Derek O’Brien alleges ‘devious intentions’ behind Centre’s push on women’s quota, delimitation

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday slammed the Centre ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, accusing it of “mocking Parliament” and indulging in political theatrics in the run-up to elections.

His remarks come ahead of the three-day session from April 16 to 18, during which the government is expected to take up legislation related to the implementation of the women’s reservation law and a delimitation exercise to expand the Lok Sabha.

"Amit and Narendra, this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana Club. Stop mocking Parliament and the people of our nation," O’Brien said in a statement.

"Stop the drama and stunts before Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections. Your intentions are devious," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The criticism follows a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to floor leaders of both Houses, urging support for amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

"The time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said.

The Union Cabinet has cleared draft legislation to operationalise the women’s reservation law ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The proposals include increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The legislative package is also expected to include a Constitution amendment bill to modify provisions of the Act, along with changes to the Delimitation Act to enable redrawing of constituencies in line with the expanded House strength.

Another proposed measure would extend the reservation framework to Union Territories with legislatures, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.