Green Pet crematorium set up at Faridabad in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A first-of-its-kind Green Pet Crematorium has been set up at Faridabad in Haryana, to offer an eco-friendly and dignified last rites for the pets.

It paves the way for owners to bid a 'satisfying' farewell to their loved companions.

This green crematorium has been established at Budhena village in Faridabad. Launched only on Saturday, it has already performed 42 cremations, demonstrating growing acceptance of eco-friendly practices among locals.

Under this initiative spearheaded by NGO ‘Aapsee’ with technical guidance from environmentalist Dr Ramji Jaimal, unhygienic disposal will be prevented, and environmental sustainability will be promoted.

While traditional methods require up to 400 kg of wood, this crematorium, due to technological efficiency, uses only 60 to 80 kg for the initial cycle, dropping to a mere 30 kg requirement once it reaches its optimal temperature of 800°C.

Talking with TNIE, Municipal Commissioner of Faridabad Dhirender Khadgata said that before this facility was established, the animals were disposed of and cremated in open-air pyres, which was 'unsatisfactory'.

Now, this ‘green crematorium’ set-up by this NGO addresses a long-standing gap in urban animal management.