Green Pet crematorium set up at Faridabad in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: A first-of-its-kind Green Pet Crematorium has been set up at Faridabad in Haryana, to offer an eco-friendly and dignified last rites for the pets.
It paves the way for owners to bid a 'satisfying' farewell to their loved companions.
This green crematorium has been established at Budhena village in Faridabad. Launched only on Saturday, it has already performed 42 cremations, demonstrating growing acceptance of eco-friendly practices among locals.
Under this initiative spearheaded by NGO ‘Aapsee’ with technical guidance from environmentalist Dr Ramji Jaimal, unhygienic disposal will be prevented, and environmental sustainability will be promoted.
While traditional methods require up to 400 kg of wood, this crematorium, due to technological efficiency, uses only 60 to 80 kg for the initial cycle, dropping to a mere 30 kg requirement once it reaches its optimal temperature of 800°C.
Talking with TNIE, Municipal Commissioner of Faridabad Dhirender Khadgata said that before this facility was established, the animals were disposed of and cremated in open-air pyres, which was 'unsatisfactory'.
Now, this ‘green crematorium’ set-up by this NGO addresses a long-standing gap in urban animal management.
"It is a small facility, and now we are in the process of sending a proposal to establish ten more crematoriums where the pets or stray animals could be cremated with dignity and in an environmentally friendly manner," he said.
Khadgata also said that this facility minimises air pollution and timber consumption.
Further explaining the project, Medical Officer Health of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, Dr Nitish Parwal, said there was a slaughterhouse of the corporation here earlier, and then for the last few years an animal control birth unit was present, and now this facility has replaced it.
The NGO has set up the facility with CSR funding, and it is India’s First Green Crematorium for pets.
The Faridabad Municipal Corporation will give financial aid of Rs 50,000 per month to the NGO to manage the day-to-day operations of the facility.
"The corporation will pick up the dead animals and bring them to this crematorium for their last rites. A proper record of all animals cremated will be kept, and a CCTV have been installed,’’ he added.
Haryana Urban Local Bodies, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel, who is also the MLA from Faridabad, said, "The city is leading the NCR in many progressive infrastructure developments, from high-tech industrial hubs to unique social projects like this green crematorium. We are committed to making Faridabad a model city where modernisation goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility.”
'Aapsee' has, to date, established more than 760 green crematoriums for human beings across the region.
"Thus, this green crematorium is the need of the hour as one third of the urban households have pets and there always exists a dilemma when pets pass away,’’ said Sunil Gulati, former Haryana Special Chief Secretary, and the founder of the NGO 'Aapsee'.