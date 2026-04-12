Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma booked after abusive language row at Dehradun college event

DEHRADUN: A cultural event at DAV Post Graduate College in Dehradun turned controversial on Saturday after Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma allegedly used abusive language on stage, triggering outrage and a police probe.

The incident occurred during the college’s student union week celebrations, an event that saw the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

While the Chief Minister had departed by the time the controversy unfolded, several other dignitaries, including Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, were reportedly present when the singer began using objectionable language during his performance alongside fellow artist Ajay Hooda.

Videos of the incident, showing the singer using expletives on stage, have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from students, faculty, and the public. In the footage, the MLA is seen attempting to intervene and stop the singer, but to little effect.

Following the backlash, Masoom Sharma released a video statement apologising for his conduct. He attributed his outburst to extreme stress caused by an alleged stalker.

“For the past few days, a suspicious individual has been harassing me,” Sharma said. “I was staying at a hotel in Dehradun with my team, and this person was seen circling the area throughout the night. I also received abusive calls from an unknown number. The stress of the situation got the better of me on stage. If my words hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”