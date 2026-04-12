Haryanvi Singer Masoom Sharma booked after abusive language row at Dehradun college event

DEHRADUN: A cultural event at DAV Post Graduate College in Dehradun turned controversial on Saturday after Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma allegedly used abusive language on stage, triggering outrage and a police probe.
The incident occurred during the college’s student union week celebrations, an event that saw the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
While the Chief Minister had departed by the time the controversy unfolded, several other dignitaries, including Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, were reportedly present when the singer began using objectionable language during his performance alongside fellow artist Ajay Hooda.
Videos of the incident, showing the singer using expletives on stage, have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from students, faculty, and the public. In the footage, the MLA is seen attempting to intervene and stop the singer, but to little effect.
Following the backlash, Masoom Sharma released a video statement apologising for his conduct. He attributed his outburst to extreme stress caused by an alleged stalker.
“For the past few days, a suspicious individual has been harassing me,” Sharma said. “I was staying at a hotel in Dehradun with my team, and this person was seen circling the area throughout the night. I also received abusive calls from an unknown number. The stress of the situation got the better of me on stage. If my words hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”
Authorities have taken immediate cognisance of the incident. SP City Pramod Kumar confirmed that the Dalanwala police are investigating the matter. “We have taken note of the abusive language used by the singer during the public event. A formal notice has been served to Masoom Sharma, and further legal action will be determined based on the investigation,” Kumar said.
Pressure is mounting on local authorities to act firmly. The Advocates Service Forum of Uttarakhand and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) have submitted formal complaints at the Dalanwala police station.
Lushun Todariya of the UKD said, “The singer used obscene and derogatory language that insults the dignity of Uttarakhand. We have demanded strict action against him. Moreover, the role of the public representatives present at the event should also be scrutinised.”
This is not the first time Sharma has been embroiled in controversy. In 2024, he faced allegations of assault and molestation by a woman, and in 2025, the Haryana government ordered the removal of his songs from YouTube for allegedly promoting “gun culture”. Earlier in February 2026, he was also accused of misconduct during a live show in Jind.