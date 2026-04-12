India reaffirms deep ties with Iran at Chehelum ceremony in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday reaffirmed its strong ties with Iran as Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry Pabitra Margherita represented New Delhi at a key mourning ceremony for the Iran’s spiritual leader killed in the US-Israel air strike hed in the capital.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Margherita “offered solemn respects on behalf of the Government of India” at the 40th day (Chehelum) ceremony organised by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.

Highlighting the broader context of bilateral ties, Jaiswal said, “India–Iran relations are anchored in deep rooted civilizational, cultural and people to people ties.”

“Minister of State Shri Pabitra Margherita offered solemn respects on behalf of the Government of India at the 40th day (Chehelum) mourning ceremony organized by the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi. India–Iran relations are anchored in deep rooted civilizational, cultural and people-to-people ties,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions, with New Delhi continuing to emphasise its longstanding engagement and historical links with Tehran.