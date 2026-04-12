India rejects Chinese attempts to assign 'fictitious names' to places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Sunday categorically rejected China's attempts to assign what it described as "fictitious names" to places in Arunachal Pradesh, while asserting that such claims cannot alter the "undeniable reality" that they are part of Indian territories.

"India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, reported PTI.

"Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.