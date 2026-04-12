Jharkhand HC intervention exposes police negligence, 28 personnel suspended over missing woman case

RANCHI: In an unprecedented move in Jharkhand, an entire police station was suspended for deliberate negligence in handling a case. A total of 28 personnel were penalised for failing to trace a missing woman for nine months.

The breakthrough came only after the Jharkhand High Court intervened, leading to the recovery of her skeletal remains and the arrest of her boyfriend.

Notably, on July 24, 2025, Rekha Devi lodged a missing person complaint for her 18-year-old daughter, Pushpa Mahto, at Pindrajora police station. Despite nearly nine months of efforts, the police failed to trace her, prompting the family to move the Jharkhand High Court.

During the hearing, the court pulled up the police over their lacklustre attitude towards the case, leading to the appearance of officials from the DGP to the district SP. Following the court’s intervention, the police solved the case within a day—recovering the victim’s skeletal remains and arresting the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday night, the Bokaro SP said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the matter, had been issued specific directives which were not adhered to.

“During the course of the investigation, the police personnel were working to undermine the victim's position and extend undue favour to the accused. The conduct of all the police personnel appeared highly suspicious,” the Bokaro SP said.