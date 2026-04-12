Kunal Kamra cites Bal Thackeray's cartoon to question privilege action over satire targeting Shinde

Kamra reposted Sarnaik's video on X along with a portion of his written reply, defending political satire and questioning the use of legislative privilege against comedians.

“Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India's most fiery and acclaimed political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray,” Kamra said.

He noted that Thackeray had mocked several figures of authority, including sitting Prime Ministers, without facing privilege action.

Referring to the cartoon targeting Gandhi, Kamra argued that defending Thackeray’s political legacy should include protecting the freedom of cartoonists and satirists.

He added that political satire formed the foundation of the ideology that Shinde claims to inherit.

Kamra further expressed hope that the proceedings would highlight “little-known provisions of the Constitution” relating to legislative privilege that could be used by elected leaders to curb citizens’ freedoms.

“The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don't like, and the power to condemn them to imprisonment for such speech, is something that should concern every citizen,” he said.