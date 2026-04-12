Kunal Kamra cites Bal Thackeray's cartoon to question privilege action over satire targeting Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has questioned the Maharashtra legislature’s breach of privilege proceedings against him, citing a cartoon by Bal Thackeray that had criticised then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, arguing that no such action was initiated against the Shiv Sena founder.
Kamra has been served a notice over a satirical song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The comedian has shared on X a screenshot of his recent written deposition submitted to the legislature's privileges committee, in which he also included Bal Thackeray's cartoon, while responding to remarks by state minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.
Reacting to the privilege proceedings, Sarnaik on Saturday told reporters that, "Kunal Kamra, whatever he says, a breach of privilege motion has been referred to a committee by members of the legislative assembly, and he is giving his statement through that committee."
"But if his business is to sing songs about Eknath Shinde in a different way, then he should also understand the aggressive approach of Shiv Sainiks, as seen in the past. He should understand how Shiv Sainiks work, and he can learn about it if he wants," the minister added.
Kamra reposted Sarnaik's video on X along with a portion of his written reply, defending political satire and questioning the use of legislative privilege against comedians.
“Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India's most fiery and acclaimed political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray,” Kamra said.
He noted that Thackeray had mocked several figures of authority, including sitting Prime Ministers, without facing privilege action.
Referring to the cartoon targeting Gandhi, Kamra argued that defending Thackeray’s political legacy should include protecting the freedom of cartoonists and satirists.
He added that political satire formed the foundation of the ideology that Shinde claims to inherit.
Kamra further expressed hope that the proceedings would highlight “little-known provisions of the Constitution” relating to legislative privilege that could be used by elected leaders to curb citizens’ freedoms.
“The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don't like, and the power to condemn them to imprisonment for such speech, is something that should concern every citizen,” he said.
Earlier, Kamra had refused to tender an unconditional apology, calling such a move “insincere” and warning it would set a “terrible precedent” for artistic freedom.
Privileges committee chairperson Prasad Lad said the panel would decide the matter based on Kamra’s response.
The comedian appeared before the panel following a complaint by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who alleged that Kamra insulted Shinde in a stand-up act and that his remarks amounted to a breach of privilege.
During a performance in Mumbai last year, Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai to comment on the upheaval in the Shiv Sena, then led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership in June 2022, leading to a split in the party and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
At a show in Mumbai’s Khar area,Kamra performed a parody song targeting Shinde. After he uploaded a recording online, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly vandalised the venue in March 2025.
An FIR was later registered against Kamra at Khar police station following a complaint by Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Deputy Chief Minister.
(With inputs from PTI)