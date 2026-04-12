Modern development and cultural preservation are complementary, says VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the pace of modern development and the preservation of culture are complementary rather than contradictory.

The conference titled “Transformation of Tribal Lives through Science and Technological Interventions – Preserving Language, Faith and Culture” at Bharat Mandapam was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, in collaboration with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) and ITITI Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun.

The conference discussed various aspects related to culture and faith amid the rapid growth of modern developments across sectors.

The Vice President also praised tribal communities for preserving India’s culture and biodiversity, describing them as “custodians of India’s culture and biodiversity”.

He further highlighted the potential of tribal areas in driving green economic development. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President observed that the conference had effectively demonstrated the power of scientific temper and technological advancement when combined with traditional knowledge.

He noted that when modern science works in harmony with language, faith and culture, it becomes a powerful force for protection and empowerment. Emphasising the importance of tribal communities, he stated that India has around 1.4 lakh tribal villages, comprising nearly 9 per cent of the country’s population.

He underlined that these communities possess invaluable traditional knowledge that supports biodiversity and the sustainable use of forest resources.

He added that, for centuries, they have preserved India’s ancient culture, faith and civilisational heritage.

The Vice President observed that tribal areas offer immense potential for green economic development. He also remarked on the exceptional skills of tribal communities in design, textiles and colour combinations, which have been preserved over generations.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he stated that the guiding principle is “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, emphasising once again that modern development and the preservation of traditions are not contradictory but complementary.