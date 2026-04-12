Modern development and cultural preservation are complementary, says VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the pace of modern development and the preservation of culture are complementary rather than contradictory.
The conference titled “Transformation of Tribal Lives through Science and Technological Interventions – Preserving Language, Faith and Culture” at Bharat Mandapam was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, in collaboration with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) and ITITI Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun.
The conference discussed various aspects related to culture and faith amid the rapid growth of modern developments across sectors.
The Vice President also praised tribal communities for preserving India’s culture and biodiversity, describing them as “custodians of India’s culture and biodiversity”.
He further highlighted the potential of tribal areas in driving green economic development. Addressing the gathering, the Vice President observed that the conference had effectively demonstrated the power of scientific temper and technological advancement when combined with traditional knowledge.
He noted that when modern science works in harmony with language, faith and culture, it becomes a powerful force for protection and empowerment. Emphasising the importance of tribal communities, he stated that India has around 1.4 lakh tribal villages, comprising nearly 9 per cent of the country’s population.
He underlined that these communities possess invaluable traditional knowledge that supports biodiversity and the sustainable use of forest resources.
He added that, for centuries, they have preserved India’s ancient culture, faith and civilisational heritage.
The Vice President observed that tribal areas offer immense potential for green economic development. He also remarked on the exceptional skills of tribal communities in design, textiles and colour combinations, which have been preserved over generations.
Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he stated that the guiding principle is “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, emphasising once again that modern development and the preservation of traditions are not contradictory but complementary.
Recalling his tenure as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha, the Vice President noted that he had supported the creation of the states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, which contributed to tribal upliftment.
He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for establishing the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, describing it as a moral commitment to justice, dignity and opportunity for tribal communities.
He also spoke about his visits to the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu in Jharkhand and appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in bringing the contributions of tribal freedom fighters to the forefront of national consciousness.
Highlighting key government initiatives, he referred to the PM-JANMAN programme, under which over 2,400 roads spanning nearly 7,300 km and more than 160 bridges have been sanctioned.
He also mentioned the Dharti Abha – Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which covers over 63,000 tribal villages, focusing on clean water, housing, education, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods.
Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan further noted significant developments in infrastructure and connectivity in the North Eastern region and reiterated the Government’s commitment to inclusive development.
Congratulating ITITI Doon Sanskriti School on its Silver Jubilee, he recalled that the institution was inaugurated 25 years ago by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He commended the school for emerging as a beacon of hope for tribal children across Uttarakhand, the North-East and Ladakh, noting that more than 2,000 tribal students have benefited from free, quality education there.
During the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology Prof. Abhay Karandikar, and former MP and Founder Trustee of ITITI Doon Sanskriti School Tarun Vijay were also present.