Navy commanders’ conference to focus on AI, unmanned systems, jointness amid West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened naval deployments driven by energy security concerns in West Asia, the Indian Navy will convene its Commanders’ Conference 2026 in the capital from April 14 to 16, with a focus on conflict lessons and inter-services jointness.
The first edition of the biannual Commanders’ Conference will bring together the Navy’s top leadership for a comprehensive review of operational posture, capability development and strategic alignment with national security objectives.
“This edition holds significance in the light of swift naval deployments to safeguard India’s energy security amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with convergence of multinational forces in the Indian Ocean Region,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.
The statement added that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will address the senior naval leadership, with a focus on strengthening jointness and interoperability, and shaping a broader approach to national security and maritime challenges.
Sources in the defence establishment said deliberations will place sharper emphasis on lessons from the ongoing US-Iran conflict, particularly the expanded use of uncrewed systems, AI-enabled targeting and asymmetric tactics, as well as inter-services coordination amid the emerging consensus on theatre commands.
The Navy is also likely to review the implementation of its artificial intelligence roadmap and data-driven technologies for seamless operations.
At a broader level, the apex leadership will assess overall preparedness to deliver operational outcomes in line with the government’s strategic direction, including expanding international cooperation, strengthening indigenisation and reinforcing India’s role as a “preferred security partner” in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Indo-Pacific.
The conference also comes as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence last month commended the Navy’s push on indigenisation, flagging a sharp rise in projects and its leading role in innovation initiatives, while calling for faster execution of ongoing programmes.