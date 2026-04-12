Navy commanders’ conference to focus on AI, unmanned systems, jointness amid West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened naval deployments driven by energy security concerns in West Asia, the Indian Navy will convene its Commanders’ Conference 2026 in the capital from April 14 to 16, with a focus on conflict lessons and inter-services jointness.

The first edition of the biannual Commanders’ Conference will bring together the Navy’s top leadership for a comprehensive review of operational posture, capability development and strategic alignment with national security objectives.

“This edition holds significance in the light of swift naval deployments to safeguard India’s energy security amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with convergence of multinational forces in the Indian Ocean Region,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will address the senior naval leadership, with a focus on strengthening jointness and interoperability, and shaping a broader approach to national security and maritime challenges.