PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, signals BJP’s 2027 poll push in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on April 14, a trip seen by political observers as the unofficial launch of the BJP’s campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. The visit, combining infrastructure push and religious outreach, is expected to showcase political strength and cultural symbolism.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary includes a high-profile roadshow spanning 12 to 14 kilometres, designed to showcase the state's rich heritage. According to party sources, the route will be lined with performances of Kumaoni, Garhwali, and Jaunsari folk dances, turning the Prime Minister’s arrival into a state-wide celebration.

The centrepiece of the visit is the long-awaited inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a 210-kilometre infrastructure project aimed at dramatically improving connectivity between the national capital and the hill state. The expressway features five toll plazas and is expected to become a lifeline for tourism and commerce.

PM Modi’s two-hour visit will begin at approximately 10:00 am upon his arrival at the Dehradun airport. Following this, he will travel to Ganeshpur in Uttar Pradesh before heading to the historic Maa Daat Kali temple in Dehradun around noon.

“PM has an event here on April 14. He will have a ‘darshan’ at Maa Daat Kali. Preparations are already underway, and the PM will spend 5 to 10 minutes for prayers,” said Shubham Goswami, son of the temple’s head priest, Mahant Raman Prasad Goswami.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Manveer Singh Chauhan, the state media in-charge for the BJP, said, “The Prime Minister is arriving to gift the golden boon of the expressway alongside several other development projects. The enthusiasm on the ground is transforming into a full-scale festival.”