RSS-BJP don’t want Indians to be treated as equal, seek to erase Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the RSS and BJP of seeking to “finish off the Constitution”, alleging that they oppose the idea of equality in India.

The remarks were made while flagging off the ‘Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution’ marathon at Mandi House ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

“Ambedkar ji's main message was that of the Constitution. Without the Constitution, what we call India would not have been there. Today, the people who are of the mindset of RSS-BJP want to finish off the Constitution. Whatever they say, their main objective is to erase the Constitution because they don't want that everyone in India is considered an equal,” Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added, “Whatever they (RSS-BJP) do, they even bow before Ambedkar ji's statue, but their objective is to finish off the Constitution. Our objective is to protect the Constitution and strengthen the Constitution.”