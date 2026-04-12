RSS-BJP don’t want Indians to be treated as equal, seek to erase Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the RSS and BJP of seeking to “finish off the Constitution”, alleging that they oppose the idea of equality in India.
The remarks were made while flagging off the ‘Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution’ marathon at Mandi House ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.
“Ambedkar ji's main message was that of the Constitution. Without the Constitution, what we call India would not have been there. Today, the people who are of the mindset of RSS-BJP want to finish off the Constitution. Whatever they say, their main objective is to erase the Constitution because they don't want that everyone in India is considered an equal,” Gandhi said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added, “Whatever they (RSS-BJP) do, they even bow before Ambedkar ji's statue, but their objective is to finish off the Constitution. Our objective is to protect the Constitution and strengthen the Constitution.”
He said the initiative was aimed at taking the message of constitutional values across the country. “We want that the thought of the Constitution and its protection reaches every corner of the country and that is why we have organised this 'Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution',” Gandhi said.
In a post on Facebook later, Gandhi said the marathon, organised by the Congress’ SC Department, reflected the party’s commitment to the ideals of B R Ambedkar.
“This run serves as a demonstration of our commitment to the ideals of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and to the Constitution of India,” he said, adding, “Today, when constitutional values are under assault, we must unite and fight against every injustice and act of discrimination with the same resolve as Babasaheb. Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan, Jai Hind.”
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who was present at the event, termed the campaign a “very good initiative” and called for it to be expanded across the country.
(With inputs from PTI)