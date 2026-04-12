Sporadic violence marks Tripura ADC polls; over 81% turnout recorded

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during Sunday’s elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Clashes between rival political parties in Khowai, Sepahijala and South Tripura districts left at least 10 people injured, though officials said voting was largely peaceful.

Till 4 pm, over 81% voter turnout was recorded, with the figure expected to rise further, according to a State Election Commission official. Altogether, 173 candidates, including eight women, were in the fray.

The 30-member TTAADC administers nearly 70% of Tripura’s geographical area, largely dominated by tribal populations.

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which currently governs the TTAADC, the BJP, Left parties, Congress, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and other smaller parties contested the polls.

Elections were held for 28 seats, while two members are nominated by the state government. The BJP, TMP and Left parties contested all 28 seats, followed by the Congress in 27 and the IPFT in 24.