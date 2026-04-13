19-year-old girl murdered, beheaded in Himachal’s Mandi; accused arrested

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old college student was murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district with her throat slit.

The girl was on her way to college when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant. Locals managed to catch the suspect as he tried to flee and handed him over to the police. They also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murder.

Sources said that the accused slit the throat of the victim, Siya Guleria, and beheaded her, leading to her death on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Siya, is a resident of Nain village. The motive behind the killing remains unclear.

The incident happened around 9.30 in the morning as the girl was walking towards the Gopalpur bus stop. The accused reportedly stabbed the girl multiple times in the neck and arm.

Superintendent of Police of Mandi, Vinod Kumar, said that a murder case has been registered in this regard at the Sarkaghat Police Station and an investigation is underway.

The body of the deceased was sent to the medical college for post-mortem.