Beyond governance: Reading the signals in Modi’s Uttarakhand visit

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday in a trip that goes beyond routine governance, carrying clear undertones of political messaging with potential resonance in distant electoral arenas such as West Bengal.

While the official itinerary includes the inauguration of key infrastructure projects, particular attention is being drawn to the Prime Minister’s planned visit to the Maa Datkali temple. Observers interpret this spiritual stop as a symbolic invocation of “Shakti” (power), a message that may extend beyond the boundaries of the hill state.

Uttarakhand has long held personal significance for Modi, who frequently refers to it as residing in his heart. Since assuming office in 2014, this will mark his 27th visit to the state. Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it will be his 17th visit, reflecting sustained engagement with the state leadership.

According to the schedule, Modi will arrive at Dehradun Airport around 10:00 AM before traveling briefly to Ganeshpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is expected to return to offer prayers at the Maa Datkali temple around noon. The visit’s centerpiece will be the inauguration of the 213-kilometre Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, alongside the foundation laying for India’s first variable-speed pumped storage plant, a 1,000 MW project in Tehri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mobilized extensively ahead of the visit. State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan described the atmosphere within party ranks as celebratory, calling the expressway and accompanying projects a “golden boon” for the region.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP spokesperson Naveen Thakur highlighted the Prime Minister’s consistent outreach. He noted that Modi’s repeated visits over the years reflect a deep personal and cultural connection with “Devbhoomi,” as Uttarakhand is often called.