Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary's security beefed up ahead of Nitish's resignation

PATNA: Security around Samrat Choudhary, Bihar’s deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, has been tightened at his official bungalow in the state capital, with additional police personnel deployed just hours before incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation.

Movement of people within a 100-metre radius of the deputy CM’s residence at 5, Desh Ratna Marg has been restricted, and security personnel have been instructed not to allow visitors without prior permission. Senior police officers also reviewed the security arrangements.

The development comes a day ahead of Nitish Kumar’s resignation on Tuesday. Before submitting his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hussain, he will chair his final cabinet meeting. After the meeting, he will proceed to Lok Bhavan to formally step down, a senior state cabinet department official said.

Preparations are already underway at Lok Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony of a new government under a BJP chief minister on April 15. Gopal Meena, secretary to the Governor, met Samrat Choudhary at his residence to discuss arrangements for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the swearing-in. “This will be a historic day for the party. For the first time, BJP will have its own chief minister in the state,” a senior BJP leader said.

The BJP has convened its legislature party meeting on Tuesday to elect its leader, ending suspense over the next chief minister. State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said the meeting will be held at 3 pm at the party office, with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as central observer.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will supervise the election of the NDA legislature party leader at the meeting. JD(U) will also hold its legislature party meeting the same day.

The NDA government in Bihar comprises five parties—BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM, and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM.

In the new government, Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is likely to be inducted as deputy chief minister.