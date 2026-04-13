BJP sends Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pick Bihar CM

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday appointed union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the selection of its legislative party leader in Bihar who will replace Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

“The parliamentary board of the BJP has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare and rural development, as the central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Bihar,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

BJP legislative party meeting is likely to be held on April 14. Chouhan is reaching Patna on the same day. Later, NDA legislators will endorse the name of the BJP legislative party leader as the next CM, sources said. Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.

Earlier in the day, JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the process of forming the new government in Bihar would begin after April 13.