BJP sends Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pick Bihar CM

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday appointed union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the selection of its legislative party leader in Bihar who will replace Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.
“The parliamentary board of the BJP has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare and rural development, as the central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Bihar,” BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.
BJP legislative party meeting is likely to be held on April 14. Chouhan is reaching Patna on the same day. Later, NDA legislators will endorse the name of the BJP legislative party leader as the next CM, sources said. Kumar took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.
Earlier in the day, JD (U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the process of forming the new government in Bihar would begin after April 13.
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is considered as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post. Other top contenders to the post include union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, ministers Dilip Jaiswal and Shreyasi Singh. Name of BJP MLA from Digha Sanjeev Chaurasia is also doing the rounds.
Nitish is likely to resign as CM on April 14 after chairing a cabinet meeting, which is likely to approve important proposals. A new NDA government headed by a BJP CM is likely to be sworn in on April 15, sources said. JD (U) leader and minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the new CM of the NDA would be elected upon the recommendation of BJP.
Deputy CM Sinha called on Governor Syed Ata Hussain at Lok Bhawan amid intensified activities for formation of a new government. Sources said Nitish held a meeting with the JD(U) MLAs and senior leaders. “Discussions were held about party’s role in the new government and cabinet berths,” a JD(U) leader said.
Meanwhile, JD (U) workers put up posters across Patna, pitching for Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, as the next chief minister.