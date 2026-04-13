Centre launches ICMR-developed app to boost primary healthcare, support CHOs with digital clinical workflows

In a significant step towards strengthening primary healthcare delivery and enhancing digital health services, the Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a dedicated mobile application designed to support and streamline the clinical workflow of Community Health Officers (CHOs) across the country.
The mobile application, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), serves as a comprehensive clinical decision-support and job-aid tool for CHOs deployed at Sub-Centre Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (SC-AAMs).
It has been designed in alignment with the expanded range of 12 service packages under Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC).
The application provides structured clinical workflows that function as quick-reference checklists for managing patients attending outpatient services at SC-AAMs.
It offers practical, step-by-step guidance on patient assessment, including history taking, physical examination, and relevant diagnostic tests, based on presenting complaints.
Through these workflows, CHOs are enabled to promptly identify cases requiring immediate referral to higher-level emergency care facilities.
The application also provides guidance on pre-referral management to stabilise patients.
For non-emergency cases, it supports clinical decision-making by offering recommendations for appropriate management at SC-AAMs, referral pathways, or teleconsultation with higher centres.
The application is structured into three key sections: Workflows, Assessment Tools, and Treat and Counsel. A colour-coded system has been incorporated to simplify clinical decision-making: Red (Indicates a potential immediate threat to life or organ, requiring urgent referral); Orange (Suggests the need for specialist or medical doctor evaluation); Yellow (Covers mild to moderate conditions manageable at SC-AAMs, with or without teleconsultation); Green (Denotes mild conditions or healthy cases manageable at the facility level).
The application integrates key features such as patient registration, electronic health records (EHR), teleconsultation support, diagnostic reporting, and follow-up tracking. It also allows seamless integration with existing national digital health platforms, thereby ensuring continuity of care and improved health outcomes.
Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, underscored the critical role of primary healthcare in strengthening the overall health system.
He said primary healthcare forms the foundation of any nation’s health architecture and emphasized that India’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage is firmly anchored in robust primary healthcare systems.
He noted that the development of this application coincides with the completion of eight years of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, marking a significant milestone.
Dr Paul expressed satisfaction that a practical and impactful digital tool is being made available to every Community Health Officer across the country.
Appreciating the systematic and evidence-based approach adopted by the development team, he also highlighted the importance of incorporating continuous feedback mechanisms to further refine and strengthen the application.
He emphasized the need to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into the platform, stating that such advancements would significantly enhance its utility, improve clinical decision-making, and elevate the overall quality of healthcare service delivery at the grassroots level.
Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director-General, ICMR, highlighted that the launch of the application marks an important beginning in the journey towards strengthening digital clinical support at the primary healthcare level.
He emphasised that the application will continue to evolve based on its usage in the field and the feedback received from Community Health Officers and other stakeholders.
This evidence-based digital tool is expected to enhance the quality, consistency, and timeliness of care delivered at the primary healthcare level, while empowering CHOs with accessible and standardised clinical protocols.