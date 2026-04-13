Centre launches ICMR-developed app to boost primary healthcare, support CHOs with digital clinical workflows

In a significant step towards strengthening primary healthcare delivery and enhancing digital health services, the Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a dedicated mobile application designed to support and streamline the clinical workflow of Community Health Officers (CHOs) across the country.

The mobile application, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), serves as a comprehensive clinical decision-support and job-aid tool for CHOs deployed at Sub-Centre Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (SC-AAMs).

It has been designed in alignment with the expanded range of 12 service packages under Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC).

The application provides structured clinical workflows that function as quick-reference checklists for managing patients attending outpatient services at SC-AAMs.

It offers practical, step-by-step guidance on patient assessment, including history taking, physical examination, and relevant diagnostic tests, based on presenting complaints.

Through these workflows, CHOs are enabled to promptly identify cases requiring immediate referral to higher-level emergency care facilities.

The application also provides guidance on pre-referral management to stabilise patients.

For non-emergency cases, it supports clinical decision-making by offering recommendations for appropriate management at SC-AAMs, referral pathways, or teleconsultation with higher centres.

The application is structured into three key sections: Workflows, Assessment Tools, and Treat and Counsel. A colour-coded system has been incorporated to simplify clinical decision-making: Red (Indicates a potential immediate threat to life or organ, requiring urgent referral); Orange (Suggests the need for specialist or medical doctor evaluation); Yellow (Covers mild to moderate conditions manageable at SC-AAMs, with or without teleconsultation); Green (Denotes mild conditions or healthy cases manageable at the facility level).

The application integrates key features such as patient registration, electronic health records (EHR), teleconsultation support, diagnostic reporting, and follow-up tracking. It also allows seamless integration with existing national digital health platforms, thereby ensuring continuity of care and improved health outcomes.