Centre signs MoUs with Porter, Gigin Technologies to generate lakhs of logistics jobs through NCS portal

NEW DELHI: The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Porter and Gigin Technologies to generate lakhs of jobs in the logistics sector. Employment opportunities will be expanded, while digital matching for jobseekers will be strengthened through the National Career Service (NCS) portal, said an official release.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani were present on the occasion.

A representative from SmartShift Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd (Porter) said, “Porter aims to generate approximately 6 lakh opportunities annually through the NCS platform and around 30 lakh opportunities by 2030, thereby creating a structured and scalable pathway for employment in the logistics sector.”

A Gigin Technologies representative said, “Today’s MoU marks a significant step towards integrating digital recruitment and verified job matching with the Government’s employment facilitation ecosystem. Under this collaboration, Gigin will facilitate the creation of at least 2–3 lakh authentic job opportunities annually along with over 1.5 lakh employer engagements.”

The platform operates as a multi-sided technology ecosystem, utilising artificial intelligence, verification intelligence, and omni-channel access to deliver dignified and verified employment opportunities, he added.