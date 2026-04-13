Congress issues three-line whip asking its Lok Sabha MPs to be present during Parliament's special sitting

The Congress party issued a three-line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the special sitting in the House at 11 am from April 16 to 18.

In a notice, the party stated that pivotal issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the House during the session. It has also asked its MPs to support the party's stance on the Amendment Bill to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

The three-day special session aims to move the Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may rise from 543 to 816, post-amendment.