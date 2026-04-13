India moves closer to making F414 jet engines; F404 maintenance facility also planned

NEW DELHI: Technical discussions between GE Aerospace and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the co-production of the F414 jet engine in India have been concluded, paving the way for the final contract to be signed later this year, sources have confirmed.
The agreement is set to mark a first-of-its-kind transfer of advanced military aero-engine technology from the United States to India, enabling domestic manufacturing of a frontline fighter engine.
Cleared in June 2023, the programme entails the transfer of a substantial share of manufacturing technology for the F414 engine, which will power the Tejas Mk-2 fighter.
Sources said the project has now moved into the commercial negotiation phase, with the production line expected to be operational within two years of the contract being signed.
Alongside, GE will also establish a depot-level maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India for F404 engines used in the Tejas Mk-1A fleet. The facility will be owned and operated by the Indian Air Force, with GE providing technical inputs, training and specialised equipment.
Sources said this will cut turnaround time and reduce reliance on overseas repair pipelines.
The F414 engine underpins India’s next-generation fighter plans. The Tejas Mk-2, designed around the engine, is expected to see an order of at least six squadrons, or around 120 aircraft, translating into a requirement of roughly 130 to 140 engines, including reserves.
The engine is also planned for the first tranche of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), projected at around 40 aircraft, taking the combined near-term requirement to about 170 to 180 engines.
Beyond this, India is in advanced discussions with French company Safran to co-develop a higher-thrust 110–120 kN class engine for the AMCA’s later variants. This engine is intended to replace the F414 in the long term and power the AMCA Mk-2 configuration.
Even as the F414 programme moves forward, delays in the supply of F404 engines have slowed Tejas Mk-1A production. HAL is contracted to deliver 83 Mk-1A fighters under the initial deal, with a follow-on order taking the total to 180 aircraft. However, engine deliveries have lagged, with only six F404 engines delivered so far, leaving multiple aircraft on the production line awaiting engines.
GE has attributed the delays to the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, along with broader global supply chain disruptions, including shortages of critical components, vendor constraints and post-pandemic production bottlenecks.