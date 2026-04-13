India moves closer to making F414 jet engines; F404 maintenance facility also planned

NEW DELHI: Technical discussions between GE Aerospace and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the co-production of the F414 jet engine in India have been concluded, paving the way for the final contract to be signed later this year, sources have confirmed.

The agreement is set to mark a first-of-its-kind transfer of advanced military aero-engine technology from the United States to India, enabling domestic manufacturing of a frontline fighter engine.

Cleared in June 2023, the programme entails the transfer of a substantial share of manufacturing technology for the F414 engine, which will power the Tejas Mk-2 fighter.

Sources said the project has now moved into the commercial negotiation phase, with the production line expected to be operational within two years of the contract being signed.

Alongside, GE will also establish a depot-level maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India for F404 engines used in the Tejas Mk-1A fleet. The facility will be owned and operated by the Indian Air Force, with GE providing technical inputs, training and specialised equipment.

Sources said this will cut turnaround time and reduce reliance on overseas repair pipelines.