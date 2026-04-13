India-Pakistan wildlife conservationists collaborate to save cinereous vulture injured in hailstorm

BHOPAL: While the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan remain severely strained, timely inter-country collaboration between wildlife conservationists in the two neighbouring nations, has saved the life of a vulture hailing from a near threatened species.

Active collaboration between the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-India) and WWF-Pakistan has saved the life of a radio-tagged female Cinereous Vulture, which was injured in a severe hailstorm that struck Pakistan’s Khanewal and Multan districts recently.

The two-year-old vulture, fitted with a GPS–GSM telemetry device, was released by Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park (as part of efforts to rewild rescued as well as captively bred vultures) into its natural habitat at Halali Dam in central MP’s Raisen district on March 30 – more than two months after it was rescued in injured state from a village in western MP’s Shajapur district.

On being released at Halali Dam (a scientifically selected site) on March 30, the female Eurasian Black Vulture travelled across Rajasthan and crossed international boundaries, reaching Pakistan by April 6.

However, when no movement signal was received on April 7, the WWF-India was immediately informed. Acting promptly, WWF-India coordinated with its counterpart, WWF-Pakistan, requesting assistance in locating the bird.

In a remarkable example of international cooperation, the Pakistan Forest Department along with WWF-Pakistan successfully traced and recovered the vulture from local residents in Khanewal district.