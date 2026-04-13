Iranian crude reaches Indian shores after nearly seven years as cargoes arrive at key ports

Two supertankers carrying Iranian crude have docked at Indian ports on the east and west coasts, marking the first such deliveries in nearly seven years, according to ship-tracking data, reported by PTI.

The Felicity, a very large crude carrier operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company, anchored off Sikka in Gujarat late Sunday with about 2 million barrels of crude loaded at Kharg Island in mid-March.

A second vessel, Jaya, moored near Paradip port in Odisha around the same time, carrying a similar quantity of crude lifted from Kharg Island in late February, before the escalation of military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliation.

The shipments come after a limited US sanctions waiver issued last month, allowing the sale of Iranian oil already in transit. The exemption was aimed at easing global supply pressures and stabilising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions.

However, uncertainty persists after reports that peace talks collapsed over the weekend, with Washington announcing a blockade of Iranian ports to curb Tehran’s oil export revenues.