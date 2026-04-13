Jharkhand digs 20-km trench along Bengal border to curb elephant incursions in Chakulia

RANCHI: Amid the rising threat of wild elephants at Chakulia in Jamshedpur, leading to loss of lives and property, the Forest Department has initiated a large-scale containment drive.

As part of the effort to prevent elephants from straying into Jharkhand, a 20-kilometre-long trench is being dug along the Sardia border with West Bengal.

Notably, elephant herds frequently wander into nearby villages from forest areas, causing significant damage to crops and homes. According to officials, the primary objective behind this initiative is to confine elephant movement to a specific route (corridor).

The trenches are being dug wide at the top and narrow at the bottom, designed specifically to prevent elephants from crossing. The trench will begin at Sardia and extend to sensitive border areas such as Dakshinsol, Pakuria and Morabanghi.

Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said elephant entry from West Bengal into Jharkhand occurs predominantly through this region. To curb the influx and channel elephants along a designated path, a trench of about 20 km is being excavated, he said.

“In a bid to curb man-animal conflict in the region, a trench along the West Bengal border in Jharkhand’s Chakulia is being dug to prevent wild elephants from entering villages. The trench is 3 metres wide at the top, one metre at the bottom and 2.5 metres deep,” said Jamshedpur DFO Shaba Alam Ansari, adding that these are called elephant-proof trenches.