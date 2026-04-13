MHA to end Special Infrastructure Scheme in LWE areas amid decline in Naxal violence

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have decided to discontinue the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for police establishments in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states, even as it will continue its support for social sector initiatives in these regions.

The scheme, approved with 100 per cent central assistance until March 31, 2026, is expected not to be extended further, officials said. Launched in 2017 under the Modernisation of Police Forces programme, the SIS aimed to address critical infrastructure gaps in districts severely affected by Naxal violence.

“During its implementation, projects worth Rs 1,757 crore were sanctioned, including the construction of 306 fortified police stations. Of these, 256 have already been completed, significantly strengthening security infrastructure on the ground,” an official said.

Citing the marked decline in Naxal violence and restoration of relative peace in affected areas as key reasons for the decision, he said, “The scheme was introduced to bridge critical infrastructure gaps in the most Naxal-affected districts. With a majority of these areas now becoming Naxal-free, there is no longer a requirement to extend the scheme.”

The SIS was designed to bolster state security apparatus by upgrading Special Forces and State Intelligence Bureaus, while enhancing district police capacity. In 2022, its scope was expanded to strengthen district police units in LWE-affected areas.

Funding under the scheme covered training infrastructure, weapons, equipment, vehicles and other resources for intelligence and counter-insurgency operations.

Officials also highlighted the success of fortified police stations, which led to a separate initiative for 400 more such facilities across 10 LWE-affected states. In total, 656 fortified police stations have been constructed, helping security forces establish greater control in areas earlier dominated by extremists.