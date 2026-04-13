MHA to end Special Infrastructure Scheme in LWE areas amid decline in Naxal violence

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have decided to discontinue the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for police establishments in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states, even as it will continue its support for social sector initiatives in these regions.
The scheme, approved with 100 per cent central assistance until March 31, 2026, is expected not to be extended further, officials said. Launched in 2017 under the Modernisation of Police Forces programme, the SIS aimed to address critical infrastructure gaps in districts severely affected by Naxal violence.
“During its implementation, projects worth Rs 1,757 crore were sanctioned, including the construction of 306 fortified police stations. Of these, 256 have already been completed, significantly strengthening security infrastructure on the ground,” an official said.
Citing the marked decline in Naxal violence and restoration of relative peace in affected areas as key reasons for the decision, he said, “The scheme was introduced to bridge critical infrastructure gaps in the most Naxal-affected districts. With a majority of these areas now becoming Naxal-free, there is no longer a requirement to extend the scheme.”
The SIS was designed to bolster state security apparatus by upgrading Special Forces and State Intelligence Bureaus, while enhancing district police capacity. In 2022, its scope was expanded to strengthen district police units in LWE-affected areas.
Funding under the scheme covered training infrastructure, weapons, equipment, vehicles and other resources for intelligence and counter-insurgency operations.
Officials also highlighted the success of fortified police stations, which led to a separate initiative for 400 more such facilities across 10 LWE-affected states. In total, 656 fortified police stations have been constructed, helping security forces establish greater control in areas earlier dominated by extremists.
This improved security environment has also enabled development initiatives, contributing to the decline of Naxal influence. Experts said that alongside counter-insurgency operations, infrastructure and welfare measures played a key role.
“Developmental interventions such as road construction, telecom connectivity and civic action programmes have been instrumental in weakening Naxal presence,” a security expert said.
The Centre’s road connectivity project, approved in December 2016 with an outlay of Rs 11,725 crore, has so far delivered 9,767 km of roads and 528 bridges in LWE-affected regions.
In parallel, telecom connectivity has expanded through multiple initiatives, including mobile connectivity projects and 4G expansion in underserved villages. Of the 10,734 planned mobile towers, 9,122 have been installed.
Officials said these combined efforts have strengthened security dominance and accelerated development, helping sustain long-term stability in formerly Naxal-affected areas.