Nine killed as van collides with cement mixer in Thane

Nine people lost their lives after the van they were travelling in collided with a cement mixer on a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

According to the police, the crash happened at 11: 30 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad.

The van collided with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction.

At least nine occupants of the van have died, and three are critically injured in the accident.

The injured have been taken to the nearby hospitals, the police said, adding that further details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)