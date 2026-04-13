Noida International Airport adopts low-emission furniture; aims to be India’s first net-zero airport

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has emerged as one of the first airports in the country to use low-emission certified furniture and workstations across its 1,00,000 sq m terminals and back office areas.

An official release from the airport said, “This supports NIA’s ambition to be India’s first net-zero airport through clean energy, efficient design, and low-impact operations.” Made from low-emission materials, the furniture ranges from public seating and lounge systems to modular workstations, control desks, and specialised installations.

“The airport boasts workstations that are 66% recyclable and carry a 115.43 kg CO2e cradle-to-gate carbon footprint – critical to serve the airport’s expected 12 million annual passengers,” it said.

NIA marks a concrete shift from conventional airport fit-outs, where sustainability features are often limited to building design, it added.

“Completed in two zero-delay phases, the 5 lakh sqft project consists of 6,000-plus furniture units and specialised installations involving precision manufacturing and parallel execution,” the release said.

The furniture systems are designed by AFC Furniture Solutions using eco-friendly materials. Designed by a global consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP, the airport reflects a blend of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, with architecture inspired by local elements such as ghats and havelis.

NIA has already earned India’s first IGBC-certified green airport campus tag.