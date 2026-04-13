Noida wage protest turns violent; arson, stone-pelting spark chaos at Delhi border

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas.

According to a PTI report, large numbers of workers from various industrial units gathered to press their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. The protest escalated as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire, causing damage to vehicles and severe inconvenience to commuters stuck in traffic congestion across the affected industrial zones.

Adequate police deployment was ensured across industrial areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers were present on the ground to monitor the situation. “The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order,” police said in a statement, as per PTI.