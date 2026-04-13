NTA reviews JEE Chemistry answer keys after errors spark outrage

NEW DELHI: Following social media outrage from candidates over multiple errors in the provisional answer keys furnished by the National Testing Agency in the JEE Chemistry paper held on April 5, the body said that it has reviewed the answer keys.

In a statement on X on Sunday, NTA said that candidates can use the challenge route as per the SOP in connection with the responses furnished by it for Session 2. Challenges are permitted by paying Rs 200 per question.

The updated answers are available on the portal https://jeemain.nta.nic.in , NTA said apologising for the inconvenience caused.

Earlier on Sunday, NTA conceded there were discrepancies in the options offered in the Chemistry question paper. It said, “Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused.”

In response, NTA was repeatedly charged with playing with their future by students who took up the exams. Parents also charged the agency of causing mental trauma to them and their children.

Exam city for May 3 released