Punjab Assembly unanimously passes anti-sacrilege bill with life imprisonment provision

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introducing significantly harsher penalties for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. The legislation, cleared during a special session attended by members of the Sant Samaj and leaders of various deras, seeks to impose stringent punishments to deter incidents of beadbi (sacrilege) and preserve communal harmony.

The Bill prescribes a minimum punishment of 10 years’ imprisonment, extendable to life imprisonment. It also includes fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. In cases where sacrilege is part of a conspiracy to incite communal unrest, provisions for property confiscation have also been included. Additionally, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been designated as the custodian of all saroops (physical copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Presenting the Bill, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the legislation was aimed at ensuring strict deterrence against attempts to disturb peace in the state through sacrilege. “The government is determined not to allow such incidents and will ensure exemplary punishment,” he said.

Supporting the move, AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar noted that there had long been a demand for tougher laws against sacrilege. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also backed the Bill but questioned whether constitutional experts had been consulted and called for the tabling of a select committee report on the 2025 legislation concerning offences against holy scriptures.

Bajwa further raised concerns about justice in the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing on protesters in Faridkot, while also questioning whether the Bill would require Presidential assent. Responding to these concerns, Mann clarified that only the Governor’s approval was needed, as the amendment pertains to an existing 2008 law.